Iran says it won’t be ‘indifferent’ if Russia uses drones in Ukraine

Iran’s Foreign Minister said on Monday that Tehran will not be “indifferent” if it becomes clear that Russia is using Iranian-made drones in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Russia had ordered about 2,000 drones from Iran to support the invasion.

“In the war in Ukraine […] we are against arming both Russia and Ukraine,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a video published by local media.

“We have not provided Russia with any weapons or drones for use against Ukraine,” he added, reiterating previous denials, although he admitted that the two countries have cooperative ties.

The head of Iranian diplomacy reaffirmed the desire to hold direct discussions with Ukraine on the subject and said he had informed the European Union’s (EU) foreign affairs officer Josep Borrell.

Ukraine and its Western allies have repeatedly accused Moscow of using Iranian-made drones in its attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks.

Iran has denied accusations of having handed over weapons to Russia to be used in Ukraine and Russia maintains that Western countries want to put pressure on the Islamic republic.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani denied US accusations that there are Iranian personnel “on the ground in Crimea” – a southern Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014 – to provide technical support to Russia.

“We strongly reject this information,” Kanani said, saying the United States “seeks to divert public opinion from the destructive role it plays in the war in Ukraine by supporting one side of the conflict and exporting large numbers of weapons and equipment to Ukraine.”

US national security adviser John Kirby said that “Tehran is now directly involved on the ground and through the supply of weapons that are affecting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.”

Keep reading

Kanani responded by stating that his country “does not take sides in the war in Ukraine”.

“We are not exporting weapons to either side of the conflict for the war in Ukraine,” the spokesman insisted.

The United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union have imposed sanctions on Iran, accusing the Islamic republic – as has the Ukrainian government – of selling drones that Russia is using in the conflict.

In September, Ukraine decided to significantly reduce its relations with Iran over Tehran’s alleged arms supply to Moscow.

pdm/pjm/jvb-an/aoc/mvv/rpr