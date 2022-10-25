Jason Mamoa wears a thong and leaves his butt out during fishing

The actor Jason Mamoa caused the biggest commotion on social networks this Monday (24), after sharing some records of a day of fishing with some friends. However, what really caught my attention was the look used by the international star: a beige thong.

Through a video shared on Instagram, the artist appears all excited pulling a fish called in some regions as “Aku”. After a word game, he was amused by the fact that he starred in the film. “Aquaman” with the following caption: “akuaman”.

On social media, netizens were maddened by the publication and did not skimp on bold comments about the artist’s appearance. “The size of the arapaima”, joked an admirer. “Tremendous fish”said another. “Oh? Aquaman is different”wrote another person on Twitter.

In time, Jason Mamoa continues to prepare for the release of the film “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” which will return to play the superhero. Recently, the actor confirmed that he was back on film sets to re-record some scenes from the production.

the new feature from “Aquaman” is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2023. Directed by James Wanthe film still has names like Nicole Kidman and Amber Heard in the cast.

