Jason Momoa declares support for former President Lula on social networks | Celebrity

Disclosure

Jason Momoa known for playing the Aquaman in the DC universe, and also the character Khal Drogo in game of Thrones in the HBO series. And today (24) the actor declared support for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on social media, who is running for president of Brazil, with Jair messias Bolsonaro (PL).

In the headline published in English by the actor, he says “Lula extends advantage over Bolsonaro in Sunday’s vote”, and in the caption he inserted several heart emojis, accompanied by the name of the candidate. Check out the image below:

Disclosure

in the movies, Jason Momoa prepares to return to return to the role of the hero in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomwhich premieres in 2023. Actor will also be present in fast and furious 10, a film in which he plays a villain. The tenth chapter of the action franchise is scheduled for release in May 2023.

Warner Bros. recently changed the release date of some movies, according to a report by Deadline, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom came out of March 17, 2023, and will now be December 25, 2023.

More details about Aquaman

Aquaman, son of human Tom Curry (Temuera Morrison) and Atlantean Atlanna (Nicole Kidman), Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) grows up with the experience of a human and the metahuman capabilities of an Atlantean. When his brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) wants to become Ocean Master, subjugating the other aquatic realms so he can attack the surface, it’s up to Arthur to stop the impending war. To do so, he receives the help of Mera (Amber Heard), princess of one of the kingdoms, and the support of Vulko (Willem Dafoe), who has secretly trained him since he was a teenager.

The film will be scripted and directed by James Wanthe cast of the second film is also composed of actors such as Patrick Wilson like Orm, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II like Black Manta, Amber Heard as Mera, and among other additions, plus Jason Momoa reprising the lead role.

The newcomers, we have Jani Zhao (Double Play) as Stingray, Indya Moore (Pose) as the villain Karshon, and Vincent Regan (Kidnapping in Space) as Atlan, former ruler of Atlantis.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom premiere day December 23, 2023.