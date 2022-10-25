Jennifer Lawrence finds partner for No Hard Feelings

Jennifer Lawrence, known by the public for several hits on the big screen, is already getting ready to shine once again in “No Hard Feelings”.

The actress who rose to worldwide fame playing Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games” and who has continued to delight audiences in all of her following projects, including “American Hustle”, “Passengers” and “Silver Linings Playbook”.

As far as Lawrence is concerned, in addition to “No Hard Feelings”, another film, “Bad Blood”, is also on the actress’s list of projects and will also feature Matt Gassaway. “Mob Girl” that will have Josh O’Connor alongside the star of “Joy” is another of her new projects. “Causeways” is also one of Lawrence’s latest projects.

Andrew Barth Feldman, Broadway and Disney + actor, managed to be the actor chosen to work alongside Jennifer Lawrence in the Sony Pictures comedy. For now, the film’s synopsis and story continue to be kept under wraps. We only know that it is described as an R-rated comedy that will not leave anyone indifferent, directed by Gene Stupnitsky. He was responsible for the last big-box obscene comedy, “good boys“, from Universal, still in pre-pandemic, and even managed to raise over $111 million worldwide.

Sony has set a release of “No Hard Feelings” for June 16, 2023. The film was written by Stupnitsky and John Phillips. We still don’t know when it will arrive in Portuguese cinemas.

TRAILER | A BRILLIANT PERFORMANCE FROM JENNIFER LAWRENCE

So, what do you think of this new project by Jennifer Lawrence?