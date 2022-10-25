Jessica Chastain says she talked to Anne Hathaway about a death becomes her redo. Chastain and Hathaway are two of the most acclaimed actresses working today. The former was nominated for three Academy Awards, recently winning for her impressive transformation into Tammy Faye’s Eyeswhile Hathaway has two Oscar nominations to her name, winning for The miserable in 2013. The two stars first appeared together in Christopher Nolan’s film Interstellar in 2014 and reunited this year for James Gray’s Armageddon time.

Launched in 1992, death becomes her follows two female rivals fighting over the same man who drinks magic potions that promise them eternal youth, but end up causing horrible side effects. The satirical black comedy was directed by Robert Zemeckis (Back to the future, Forrest Gump), co-written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Mission Impossible), and starred Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, Isabella Rossellini and Bruce Willis in the lead roles. Today, the film is remembered for its innovative use of CGI, winning the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

During a recent interview with Stop promoting your new Netflix movie the good nurseChastain was asked which classic movie she would like to remake and, surprisingly, she replied death becomes her. The Oscar winner even discussed the idea with Hathaway and said she’s interested in playing the role of either Streep or Hawn. Read Chastain’s full answer below:

I was talking to Annie [Hathaway] about this! It would be so fun to remake Death Becomes Her. I will play Meryl Streep or Goldie Hawn. You know, when it came out, it was a huge failure. People thought it was garbage! But I think it’s a masterpiece.

Could death become your work with modern audiences?

As Chastain says death becomes her he was “a big flop,” the film was indeed a solid commercial success, nearly tripling its $55 million budget while grossing $149 million worldwide. Nonetheless, death becomes her was met with mixed reviews from critics who praised its technical prowess and leadership performances, but ultimately found the film to lack any real substance, criticizing its satire and depth of character. That’s probably why Chastain remembers death becomes her the way she does. In the years since its release, the film has garnered something of a cult following, especially in the LGBTQ+ community.

In the age of over-abundant Hollywood remakes and reboots, it’s becoming increasingly important for studios to focus on adding something new to the source material, rather than simply remaking it. Despite the mixed critical response, death becomes her has held up with modern audiences, so it’s an open question whether this requires a remake. It is also unclear whether Chastain and Hathaway were hypothetically discussing a death becomes her redo as a fun idea, or are actively pursuing the project. Either way, if handled carefully at some point, a new take on the film could very well become a hit.

Source: Stop