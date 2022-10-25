John Textor praises Patrick de Paula’s performance after almost three months without playing for Botafogo: ‘We’re happy he’s back’

Majority shareholder of SAF do Botafogo, John Textor praised the performance of the steering wheel Patrick de Paula in a 2-2 draw with Fluminense last Sunday, after almost three months without being called by coach Luís Castro. The American businessman spoke on Twitter, responding to an analysis by journalist Matheus Medeiros.

“Patrick played very well… Out of the team for months, having to overcome a challenging affliction, and get back in shape to be ready to fight for Botafogo against a great opponent. He executed the game plan handed to him beautifully and we are very happy that he is back. Thank you P!” wrote Textor.

The most expensive signing in Botafogo’s history, Patrick de Paula was not even mentioned by Luís Castro, after having lost some matches in August and September due to a facial problem called Bell’s Palsy. The last match of shirt 8 had been in the first round of the first round, in the defeat to Corinthians by 1 to 0, on July 30th.