Journalist avoids live robbery at Libertadores final stadium

Journalist Vanessa Robles, who works for TeleAmazonas (Ecuadorian television network), avoided a robbery while she was live on TV doing a report in the surroundings of the Monumental Isidro Romero Carbono stadium, in Guayaquil, which hosts the Copa Libertadores final between Flamengo and Athletico-PR, this Saturday (29), at 5 pm (Brasilia time). Watch below:

“We were listening to the report when two guys on a motorcycle came to steal my cell phone and we said we were live, a policeman showed up and fled,” Vanessa told her news portal.

After the two individuals heard from Vanessa that she was listening, they covered their faces and quickly fled. Minutes later, a policeman appeared on a motorcycle and the journalist warned him that he had just suffered an attempted robbery.

“They wanted to rob us, run after them buddy,” she says in the video.

Final venue does not please Brazilians

Last month, Guayaquil experienced a wave of violence that led the government of the country to declare a state of exception — a situation opposite to the democratic rule of law in situations of suspension of rights caused by institutional lack of control.

Social chaos has skyrocketed because of drug trafficking, with murders, gang wars, bombings, robberies, among other crimes that are increasing gradually year by year. According to the authorities, between January and August 2022, 861 people were murdered and the city concentrates 32.5% of the country’s homicides.

Yesterday, Ecuador declared a ‘yellow alert’ for the possibility of an eruption of the Cotopaxi volcano, near Quito.

If the situation does not worsen, it is most likely that this will not affect the situation of arrivals in Guayaquil. However, in case of more intense eruptions it is possible that some flights will be changed or cancelled.