Kalinka Fox cosplays very sensual Harley Quinn; check out

Kalinka Fox is one of the best cosplayers of recent times. The artist creates wonderful visuals and this time we are going to show the cosplay that Kalinka created from Harlequin. The result is impressive and you need to check it out.

IMAGE: PINTEREST / TRECOBOX

harlequin

Who brings Harley Quinn to life in theaters is the renowned Margot Robbie, who is currently working on a live-action Barbie movie alongside Ryan Gosling.

Charlize Theron demands to accept Fast & Furious spin-off

Harley Quinn first appears in “Batman: The Animated Series” which was released in the 90’s. From the moment the public first met her, she became one of the most beloved in all of DC’s history.

IMAGE: PINTEREST / TRECOBOX

Initially, the character was inserted as the Joker’s partner in crime, but over the years she won her independence in a splendid way. Even so far having been lived by Margot Robbie in theaters, the character will gain a new interpreter in Joker 2, Lady Gaga.

IMAGE: PINTEREST / TRECOBOX

The Harley Quinn cosplay created by Kalinka Fox is impressive!

On your Instagram account, Kalinka Fox has more than 507 thousand followers with whom he shares the most impressive cosplays on social networks. In love with the characters she brings to life, Kalinka has an unbelievable talent for creating cosplays, always giving them a very sensual touch, which closes the look with a golden key. See below the cosplay that Kalinka created from Harlequin.

Did you like the news?

So, follow us on our social networks like twitterO Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the news about films, series and much more!