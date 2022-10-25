Kiev asks for $38 billion in aid; Moscow bombs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday asked the international community for financial help to cover the expected $38 billion budget deficit due to the Russian invasion, while fighting continues in Bakhmut (east).

In a videotaped speech to policymakers and experts gathered in Berlin on the sidelines of an international conference dedicated to Ukraine’s reconstruction, Zelensky urged participants to “make a decision to fill the hole in the Ukrainian budget deficit” by 2023.

“It’s a very important sum of 38 billion dollars […]it’s teachers’ salaries, doctors’ salaries, social benefits, pensions,” he said.

For his part, the head of the German government, Olaf Scholz, called for reconstruction to begin immediately and considered that “what is at stake is nothing less than the creation of a new Marshall Plan for the 21st century”.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who also attended the meeting, called the extent of the destruction in Ukraine “perplexing”.

“The World Bank estimates that the cost of damage will be 350 billion euros [345 bilhões de dólares], and that’s more than a country or union can provide on its own. We need them all,” she said.

In London, during his first speech in Downing Street, the new British prime minister, Rishi Sunak, denounced “the terrible war” that Russia is waging in Ukraine and expressed his support for Kiev.

Zelensky was quick to respond on Twitter, congratulating him on his recent appointment and declaring himself “ready” to “further strengthen” Ukraine-UK ties.

German President in Kiev

The conference in Berlin began just as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Kiev for his first visit to Ukraine.

Steinmeier stated that he was “looking forward to the [seu] meeting” with Zelensky and “with the people of the north of the country”, where he went to “get an idea of ​​life in the midst of war”, according to the text sent by his spokesman, Cerstin Gammelin.

Before meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, the German president is due to visit the small town of Korjukiwa, close to the Belarusian border, which was once occupied by Russian troops.

Steinmeier’s visit, initially planned for a week ago, was canceled for security reasons.

Since October 10, the Ukrainian capital has been bombarded by Iranian-made Russian missiles and drones, which mainly target energy infrastructure, causing a dozen deaths.

This series of attacks led the national operator Ukrenergo to impose “restrictions on energy consumption in all regions”.

Civilians killed in Bakhmut

On the ground, after eight months of fighting, fighting remains intense, especially in Bakhmut, a city in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine that the Russian army is trying to conquer.

In the city, at least seven civilians died and three were injured on Monday, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

On Tuesday, in a residential neighborhood of Bakhmut, there were bloodstains on the ground, after what residents described as a deadly attack, which took place the day before.

“Here I found a headless body. I’m in shock,” said Sergii, 58, who declined to give his last name. “It was a man. He was just walking down the street,” he added.

In the morning, a lot of smoke was emanating from the city, noted AFP journalists.

“There were advances at night, but we cannot give details at the moment, the situation is complicated,” a Ukrainian soldier involved in the defense of the municipality told AFP, requesting anonymity.

In southern Ukraine, pro-Russian officials in the Moscow-held city of Melitopol announced that a car bomb exploded near local media offices, injuring five people.

In the Kherson region of southern Ukraine, in the face of advancing Kiev forces, civilians continued to be evacuated on Tuesday, according to pro-Russian officials.

“As of October 24, 22,367 inhabitants of the Kherson region have been transferred to the left bank of the Dnieper [rio]”, informed the pro-Russian occupation administration, which said it predicts that “about 50,000 people” will leave the region “in the near future”.