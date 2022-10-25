“Kit Lula” advances with electoral volatility in the final stretch of the dispute

× Photo: José Dias/PR and Ricardo Stuckert

Contrary to international markets, the Ibovespa, the main Brazilian stock index, operates in a fall this Tuesday (25), in a readjustment of positions in the last week of the electoral race..

Despite the negative balance for the index, the so-called “Lula kit”, whose main stars are companies in the retail and educational sector, is progressing well, with Magazine Luiza leading the day’s highs (+6.86%) and educational companies such as Cogna Educação and Holding Yduqs among the five best performances of the day.

The most recent polls seem to indicate stability in the difference between the candidates, while investors await developments in voting intentions after Roberto Jefferson’s resistance to arrest, with rifle and grenade firing at the Federal Police. State-owned Petrobras and Banco do Brasil renewed yesterday’s strong declines and, at 2:20 pm, fell 1.69% (PETR4) and 0.70% (BBAS3).

In the United States, the S&P 500, which brings together the 500 largest companies in the US market, rose more than 1.10% in the session, awaiting the release of balance sheets from Microsoft and Alphabet (ex-Google). In Europe, the Euro Stoxx 600 closed up 1.44%.

Commodities traded slightly higher on the day, with Brent crude rising 0.13% to US$93.36/barrel, while iron ore recovered a little from the price of previous sessions with an advance of 0.80%, quoted at US$ 89.50/ton.

