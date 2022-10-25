Kourtney Kardashian and husband buy beach house for 77 million after revealing that they do not live together | celebrities

Married for five months, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker bought their first home together: a beachfront property in Santa Barbara, California.

According to the website Us Weekly, the couple made the acquisition last Friday (21) for US$ 14.5 million (about R$ 77.54 million). They made the purchase with presenter Conan O’Brien, who had spent less than US$ 8 million (R$ 42.8 million) on the 195 square meter property in 2015.

Now fully renovated, the building features a soundproofed balcony, built-in barbecue and a garage with space for two cars and a charging station for Tesla models. In addition, she has an oceanfront deck that includes private steps down to the shore.

2 of 10 Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian bought a beachfront home in Santa Barbara, California — Photo: Berkshire Hathaway Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian bought a beachfront home in Santa Barbara, California — Photo: Berkshire Hathaway

3 of 10 Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian bought a beachfront home in Santa Barbara, California — Photo: Berkshire Hathaway Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian bought a beachfront home in Santa Barbara, California — Photo: Berkshire Hathaway

In fact, another famous couple lives a few meters from the luxurious house: actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

It’s worth noting that Santa Barbara has special meaning for Kourtney, 43, and Barker, 46: they got engaged in this city and were also legally married there.

The acquisition of the Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer comes less than a month after Kourt revealed on the ‘Not Skinny, Not Fat’ podcast that she still doesn’t live with her husband. “We want our kids to feel really comfortable too, and they’ve all lived in their homes for most of their lives. They each have their own room,” the businesswoman explained.

4 of 10 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker — Photo: Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker — Photo: Instagram

The famous – who has been Travis’s neighbor for years – added: “When the kids are at their dad’s house, I stay at his house and there are still nights when we stay at each other’s house.”

Longtime friends, Kourtney and Travis started dating during the Covid-19 pandemic. They announced their engagement in October 2021, and made their union official at a ceremony in Italy last May.

See more photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s new home below:

5 of 10 Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Bought a Beachfront Home in Santa Barbara, Calif. — Photo: Berkshire Hathaway Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian bought a beachfront home in Santa Barbara, California — Photo: Berkshire Hathaway

6 of 10 Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian bought a beachfront home in Santa Barbara, California — Photo: Berkshire Hathaway Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian bought a beachfront home in Santa Barbara, California — Photo: Berkshire Hathaway

7 of 10 Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian bought a beachfront home in Santa Barbara, California — Photo: Berkshire Hathaway Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian bought a beachfront home in Santa Barbara, California — Photo: Berkshire Hathaway

8 of 10 Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Bought a Beachfront Home in Santa Barbara, Calif. — Photo: Berkshire Hathaway Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian bought a beachfront home in Santa Barbara, California — Photo: Berkshire Hathaway

9 of 10 Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian bought a beachfront home in Santa Barbara, California — Photo: Berkshire Hathaway Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian bought a beachfront home in Santa Barbara, California — Photo: Berkshire Hathaway