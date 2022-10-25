Law that Standards USB-C Finally Approved by the European Union | Cell

This Monday (24), the European Union (EU) gave final approval to legislation that will force the technology industry to change the charger input to the USB-C standard on cell phones and other electronic devices. With the measure, devices like Apple’s iPhone and AirPods will have until the end of 2024 to make the transition. The directive will still be published in the EU Official Gazette and the rules will come into force after 20.

The main justification given by the EU legislature for the adoption of USB-C as a standard port is the reduction of e-waste, as people could use the same cable on different devices (laptops, tablets, headphones and others). The block executive also mentions greater convenience for users.

According to the final resolution, devices such as smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones, portable video games, keyboards, wireless mice and notebooks with charging up to 100 Watts must have a USB-C port.

On the other hand, gadgets such as smart watches and other sports equipment are exempt from this measure, as they are objects too small to accommodate the USB-C input. In addition, the bloc wants to ensure that wireless charging solutions offered by the tech giants are also interoperable (that is, that they work on multiple other devices).

What happens to appliances manufactured today?

The rules will be valid exactly 24 months after the publication of the law in the Official Journal of the European Union – that is, the end of 2024. This means that all products that reach stores before the date of application of the new regulation will be exempt. In this way, this equipment can be sold with proprietary tickets even after the measure expires.

Apple to launch iPhone 15 with USB-C

As we have already reported in TechTudo, it seems that Apple is already testing a version of the iPhone with USB-C input. According to rumors, the iPhone 15, scheduled to hit the market in 2023, may appear without the proprietary Lightning port, giving way to the same standard adopted in Android phones and which also appears in some iPad models.