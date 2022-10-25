Leaked photo features Dakota Johnson with CLASSIC Madame Web look

Madame Web is one of Sony’s upcoming Marvel Universe films, which continues to be filmed in the US. While we haven’t gotten any official glimpses, the leaked videos and photos from the sets just keep coming out!

Last week we had the revealing photo of a costumed character, who is the possible VILLAIN of the film. And the leak of the day is something that’s sure to get fans’ attention. After all, Dakota Johnson has just been spotted in new photos from the shoot.

Only this time, the actress appeared with WHITE hair! Delivering that at some point in the film, she should appear with the look of the ORIGINAL Madame Web from the comics, which is also the most famous incarnation of Spider-Man animation in the 90s.

The most interesting thing about these photos is that previously Dakota had been seen with the look of Julia Carpenter, the SECOND Madame Web.

Will the actress be both Julia and Cassandra Webb? Will the two characters be merged into one? Or will the visual change be just a tribute to the original version of the heroine?

Spider-Man and Terminator: Madame Web’s Plot Leaks

Just this year we had the launch of morbius, Sony production that made fans question the future of this cinematic universe. But nothing that prevents the studio from already preparing its next releases: Madame Web and Kraven: The Hunter!

The mysterious Madame Web film is already being filmed in New York and will be directed by SJ Clarkson, who will direct his first feature after having directed episodes of series such as Jessica Jones and Anatomy of a Scandal.

The film will hit theaters on October 6, 2023, and part of its mystery has been unraveled by the journalist Daniel Richtmanwhich brought precious information about the plot. Beware of spoilers!!

The plot of the film was compared to Terminatorwith the film taking place in the early 2000s and having the actor Adam Scott playing a younger version of Uncle Ben and Emma Roberts being Mary Parker, who in the movie will still be pregnant with Peter Parker.

Someone will be trying to kill Mary to prevent Peter Parker from being born and becoming who he is destined to be. Mary will be protected by a group of Spider-Women, female variants of the hero.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Madame Web is one of Sony Pictures’ most unusual projects for its SSU. Which is the cinematic universe of characters from the Spider-Man universe, which already has VenomMorbius and Kraven: The Hunter.

Although we do not have any details about the plot, it is OFFICIAL: the actress Dakota Johnson (50 shades of gray) will be Madame Web!

The actress Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) is also confirmed in the cast, while SJ Clarkson (Jessica Jones, The Defenders, Succession) takes over directing. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, the writers of Morbius, are also confirmed! The film hits theaters on February 15, 2024.