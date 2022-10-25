LeBron James doesn’t spare the squad after the Lakers’ lackluster performance

nba_lebron_james_nao_poupa_elenco_apos_atuacao_pifia_do_lakers

LeBron James is well aware of the Lakers’ shooting problems, and that hasn’t stopped him from criticizing the entire roster.

After another horrendous performance in Sunday’s 106-104 loss to the Blazers, LeBron has once again been honest about his inability to shoot from distance. The Lakers have historically been poor in the three-point range, averaging just 21.2% so far.

“We couldn’t hit a dime in the ocean,” LeBron admitted of the Lakers pitch.

While LeBron James has pointed out that they have been great defensively, the fact remains that the Lakers are 0-3 this season and their winning prospects don’t look so good.

Against the Blazers, the Lakers made just six of their 33 three-ball attempts. This represented only an 18.8% utilization. If the team had hit at least 35% of their shots from there, the match with the Blazers could have had a different outcome in the end.

The Lakers really need pitchers, and they can’t expect their players to turn into great specialists overnight.

It remains to be seen whether Rob Pelinka and company will make a move for an expert pitcher anytime soon.

Lakers have a recipe for improving their players’ shooting

The Lakers’ shooting problems were exposed on the opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season, playing a major role in the 123-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers hit just 28.6% of the three-point range before the start of the new season, adding to further concerns that the lack of pitchers on the roster could haunt them in 2022-23. And just like in the preseason, the Lakers had plenty of shooting chances against the Warriors on Tuesday, but ended up hitting just 10-40 (25%) beyond the arc.

Asked how the Lakers can improve their play, head coach Darvin Ham said his players simply need to keep practicing extra reps during practice:

“It’s a make-or-miss league. We just have to keep practicing, focus them on the shooting, you know, individual workouts. We just have to keep shooting, shooting, shooting, you know, repetition. You get better. on anything with more reps. So you just have to encourage them. I was very pleased, however, as we defended the three-point line in the first half. I think they scored 5 for 20, we 3 for 21. guys just have to step up and drop the balls. There’s nothing to explain in that sense.”

Kendrick Nunn was the Lakers’ top shooter against the Warriors, dropping three long balls in six attempts. Meanwhile, LeBron James made it 3-10 but, after a slow start, still nearly finished the night with a triple-double, recording 31 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists.