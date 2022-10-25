Leslie Jordan, actor best known for his role in the series “Will E Grace”, dies at 67

Actor Leslie Jordan, who starred in the sitcom “Will E Grace” and participated in the movie “Crossed Stories” was in a car accident that took his life.

This Monday, the 24th, Leslie Jordan passed away at age 67 in Los Angeles according to the American website TMZ.

According to the American police, the actor’s car would have collided with a building and the suspicion is that Leslie would have suffered a medical emergency while driving. However, his cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

The actor became known for playing the character Beverly Leslie on the sitcom “Will E Grace”, and received an Emmy in 2006 for the role. Leslie also starred in the 2011 film “Crossed Stories”, alongside Viola Davis, Emma Stone and Octavia Spencer.

More recently, Leslie was one of the presenters at the 2022 Oscar nominees announcement alongside the actress. Tracee Elis Ross (49).

Sean Hayeswho played Jack in the series “Will and Grace”, took to his Instagram to pay tribute to his friend and colleague: “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who knew him loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with a caring heart. Leslie, you will be missed my dear friend”.

Actress Octavia Spencer, who received an Oscar for her role in the film “Crossed Stories”, also remembered her colleague. On her Instagram, Octavia posted a video with several roles in Leslie’s career and wrote: “I cannot express my sadness for your only living sister and your dear love M. There is a hole in my heart. I love you and miss you friend”.