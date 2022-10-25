Leslie Jordan, ‘Will & Grace’ actor, dies at 67

Actor Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose southern accent and versatility have made him a comedy and drama TV standout, died Monday in Los Angeles after suffering a sudden illness and crashing his car into a pole. He was 67 years old and had excelled in shows like Will & Grace and American Horror Story.

“The world is definitely a sadder place today without Leslie Jordan’s love and light,” a rep for the actor said in an emailed statement. “Not only was he a mega-talent who was a joy to work with, but he also offered the nation an emotional sanctuary.” A native of Tennessee, Jordan won an Emmy as a guest star in 2005 for Will & Grace and recently appeared in Mayim Bialik’s comedy Call Me Kate. He also co-starred in the sitcom The Cool Kids. Other credits include Fantasy Island and The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

In the pandemic, Jordan became an Instagram sensation, where his comedy videos took him from 80k followers to over 5 million. He gained an unexpected following in 2021 when he spent time during the pandemic lockdown close to family in his hometown. Leslie Jordan also had a brilliant career in theater, starring in plays such as Sordid Lives, which was turned into a movie starring him.