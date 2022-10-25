lighter versions OF THESE apps give you more space on your phone

Some apps are very present in our daily lives. This is the case with Instagram and other social networks. What few remember is that they can easily compromise storage and make your smartphone memory full. That’s why it might be interesting to download lighter versions of them.

Read more: Your phone’s storage may be full because of 5 apps; see the list

These models that are lighter became known on the internet as Lite versions. They are responsible for compressing some information from the main applications, so they take up little space on the phone.

There are some functions that are not available in Lite format apps; however, the space savings pay off. On devices with Android operating system, it can be up to 88% on the smartphone.

In its original format, it has 51MB. On Lite, it’s only 2MB of storage used. The layout is similar to the original, but some features – such as stories – are more limited. Not being able to use filters is one of the restrictions.

From 47MB to 2MB, it doesn’t allow you to record stories with filters, make lives or reels. The other Instagram tools, such as posting photos and videos, are normal.

Only 10MB will be occupied on your mobile. Of course, some standard TikTok functionality is also not available in Lite. This is the case with the “now” tool, stories and lives.

In the Lite version, it requires a mere 263kB. The conversations, communities, spaces and wheel features remain the same, but the night mode does not work. Also, only one account can be used on Twitter Lite.

Spotify is known for being heavy. In the Lite version, it only has 9MB against 31MB of storage for the standard app. The layout is simpler and less content is available on the home screen and magnifying glass. Music playback quality also becomes more basic.

The mobility app is also famous for its 105MB heavyweight version. Lite format only weighs 12MB, however Uber Flash and Cornershop features are not available.

Messenger Lite takes up only 15MB of your smartphone’s internal storage. Stories features and other shortcuts are not available in the more compact version of the app. You need to consider the pros and cons.