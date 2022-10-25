Lisca is fired from Avai after defeat to Palmeiras by Brazilian

Lisca is no longer a technician at Avaí. Two days after the 3-0 defeat to Palmeiras, the club’s sixth straight, the board chose to interrupt the commander’s work.

In a note released on social media, the club reported that “the coach was informed of the decision by the club’s management at a meeting held earlier this evening” and thanked him for the work.

“Avaí Futebol Clube informs that Lisca is no longer the team’s coach. The coach was informed of the decision by the club’s management in a meeting held early this Monday night (24). The management thanks the professional and wishes him success in its trajectory,” he said on Twitter.

Fabrício Bento and technical coordinator Marquinhos Santos will take charge of the club, along with the technical team, already planning this Thursday’s game, against Santos, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Avaí is the runner-up in the national competition, with 28 points, and is fighting relegation in this final stretch of the season.