man has arm grabbed by 3 meter animal

A 38-year-old man recalled the brutal attack he suffered from a shark earlier this month in Australia. Robbie Peck told 7News the terrifying moments he went through on October 7, as the three-meter-long animal grabbed his arm.

“I remember looking over my left shoulder and seeing a giant mouth open, a wall of teeth coming towards me,” he says. tests of DNA carried out after the incident confirmed that it was a bull shark.

The case took place in the city of Port Hedland, on the west coast of Australia. Peck had gone fishing with his brother-in-law, a friend and his own son and was about 13 meters below the surface when he was surprised by the animal.

Seconds later, the shark’s teeth sank into his arm “like a hot knife through butter”. The man further says the scene looked like a dog “shaking its head while grabbing a toy”.

After managing to free himself from the animal, Robbie had to hold his own arm as he quickly returned to the surface. He and his fellow passengers sailed for 13 km to reach the port, where he was attended to by paramedics waiting there.

In the midst of despair, the father of three says he still tried not to show despair, as one of his children was present on the boat.

“I kept thinking I didn’t want to die in front of my four year old son, I couldn’t make him go through this. I was determined not to die, I needed to survive for my family.”

Over the next 12 days, Robbie underwent numerous surgeries and received support from friends and family. “It was a big life change. To be honest, I had already kissed my arm goodbye,” he concluded.