Maracanã could be Vasco’s address in a possible renovation of São Januário

The attempt to win the Maracanã bidding process, with the consortium set up with 777 Partners, Legends and the construction company W. Torre, does not exclude the idea of ​​renovating São Januário. On the contrary, if they win the competition for the public stadium, Vasco will have even more breath to renovate their historic stadium, as they have an address to play.

Maracanã may be the address for Vasco if there is in fact an agreement to build the new arena in the Vasco da Gama neighborhood, next to São Cristóvão. Mayor Eduardo Paes has publicly stated that the first official to contact him personally, after his return to public administration, was Cruz-Maltino president Jorge Salgado.

There are legal and contractual issues to be settled, but the original idea is to rebuild the stadium, conserving the historical issues, but increasing the capacity to 46,000 seats. This would give modernity not only to the arena, but the promise of development for the region of São Crisóvão, in the north of the city. Region where, for example, the former residence of Emperor Dom Pedro II is located, where the National Museum is located.

It will be good for the club and for the city.

Meanwhile, Vasco intends to recover the “Maracanã for All”, an idea of ​​​​allowing equivalent rent for all the big clubs that intend to play in the former Biggest in the World.

Vasco intends to have two houses, as it has always had during its history: Maracanã and São Januário.