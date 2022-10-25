Marcelo Cabo is the new coach of Clube do Remo for 2023

Still under an intense planning phase for the competitions that will take place, Clube do Remo remains very active with a view to new hires, especially a football executive and also athletes for the professional football squad. However, with regard to the coach, the agreement is already established.

After the progress of negotiations throughout the last weekend, according to information released exclusively by the DOL, the football department of Leão Azul Paraense agreed to hire coach Marcelo Cabo for the 2023 season. The information was confirmed by a source linked to the club and the official announcement being released by the club on its social networks.

Clube do Remo may announce Marcelo Cabo as new coach

Also according to the source, Marcelo Cabo will arrive at Baenão with his son and also technical assistant, Gabriel Cabo. The new coach will have the mission of commanding Filho da Glória e do Triunfo throughout the Campeonato Paraense, Copa do Brasil, Copa Verde and also Série C of the Brazilian Championship, which are the official competitions to be played by the club in the new year. to come.

Very experienced in the ball market, Marcelo Cabo spent most of the current season commanding Serie B teams, after being fired from Atlético Goianiense, at the beginning of the year. The 55-year-old professional was at CRB, where he commanded the team for 29 matches, and at Chapecoense, where he played just 11 games.