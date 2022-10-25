Marcos Braz has already defined the situation of Dorival Jr and Marcelo Gallardo at Flamengo

Marcos Braz and Dorival Jr

O Flamengo doesn’t want to think about anything else while he has important decisions ahead of him, but he knows the importance of planning ahead when it comes to the next season, precisely so as not to make the same mistakes as 2022. The team led by Dorival Júnior has already raised an important cup, but is now preparing for another challenge.

A question that even left some doubts before the title in Brazil’s Cup was the permanence of Dorival Juniorbut the coach, even more for having achieved one of the goals so far, should be kept, shooing away any kind of rumor that has appeared in recent days, involving a possible change in command.

Who again began to be talked about by fans was Marcelo Gallardo, who announced his departure from the River Plate after a long work, awakening the desire of some. About the gringo, recalling a while ago, in an interview with Charla Podcastthe former vice president of finance at Rubro-Negro, Claudio Pracownik, revealed that the leaders went to Argentina to negotiate, but extrapolating demands from the Gallardo prevented hit.

Gallardo is only interesting if Dorival goes to the national team

According to BolaVip’s note, the Flamengo will only begin to consider an attack on the Argentine if Dorival Jr, actually go to Brazilian Team. In the evaluation of crow’s nestthe only scenario in which Dorival can leave the club is with the invitation of the CBFgiven that the succession of Titusand will become even more likely in case of triumph in Guayaquilagainst Athletico Paranaensefor the Liberators.