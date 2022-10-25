Marvel series inspired creation of Pitch Perfect spin-off

Who knew that a Marvel series would become the inspiration for another television show? Second Elizabeth Banks he was Lokia Disney+ production that led her to create a spin-off series of The perfect choice.

The director, who also starred in the three films of the trilogy, is excited for the premiere of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlinwhich will be part of the North American streaming service Peacock, and focuses on the character of Adam DeVine.

“We’re always looking for ways to bring more Pitch Perfect to fans,” she said during an appearance on The View.

“Honestly, we were a little inspired by Loki, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They took a Marvel villain, and they gave him a television show, with a whole backstory. We thought, ‘Can we do this with Adam DeVine, and his character, Bumper? He’s kind of a lovable villain.”

What will the Pitch Perfect series look like?

In the attraction, Bumper, who first appeared in The perfect choice (2012), will move to Germany in an attempt to revive his career, after one of his songs becomes a hit in the country. There, he crosses paths again with Das Sound Machine, rivals to the Barden Bellas in the second film.

“He’s a great comic actor. We teamed him up with Das Sound Machine from the second film as well, which is why he’s in Berlin. It’s basically about second chances, someone who’s always dreamed of having a singing career, and what that can be like for someone like Bumper who is having a change of heart.”

The first film featured a band of college singers performing acapella music, led by the characters of Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Ester Dean, Alexis Knapp, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee and Wilson, and grossed $115 million worldwide. The entire franchise grossed approximately $565 million at the box office.

The series has yet to premiere in Brazil, it will be available in the United States on November 23.

Director confirmed in Flintstones series

This isn’t the only project Elizabeth Banks is involved in. In 2021 she was announced as the main executive producer of Bedrock, a sort of reboot of The Flintstones.

