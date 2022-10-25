Matheus Bahia clarifies “controversy” of physiotherapy outside the club



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

Left-back Matheus Bahia is in the final phase of physical rehabilitation to return to the pitch, after an injury suffered at the end of August.

A priori, the estimate for his return would be for after Serie B. However, he managed to evolve satisfactorily in the recovery and tries to return in the last rounds, including training with the team since last week.

The shortening of the deadline estimated by the doctors of Bahia generated the popular “buzz” on the Internet, in a tone of controversy, when the hypothesis was raised that the player would have undergone treatment outside the club, with professionals he himself had hired.

After the match against Vila Nova, Matheus Bahia did not deny having intensified his recovery with work outside the club’s physiotherapy. He also guarantees that there was alignment with the professionals of the Bahia DM, discarding any kind of controversy around this situation.

“I can’t go into details, but it’s normal. The great players have their own physiotherapist, their own physical trainer, that’s normal. You leave it aligned with the club, I don’t see anything wrong. I just wanted to get well before the deadline. Let them say what they want to say. I just want to help Bahia“.

Matheus Bahia has a contract with the Squad until the end of 2026.