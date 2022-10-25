Matthew Perry reveals he had a crush on Jennifer Aniston but was turned down

Actor reveals more behind-the-scenes details of Friends in his new book

In addition to revealing that he was on the verge of death due to his drug addiction, Matthew PerryO Chandler in friendstold in his book that he had a crush on Jennifer Anistonco-star of the sitcom from the 90s.

According to an excerpt from his memoir released by the The TimesPerry says the cast’s first meeting friends it wasn’t the “first” for all. That’s because, due to common contacts, Aniston and Perry had already met.

But, what started out as just a chance encounter ended up becoming a problem as Perry had a crush on the actress.

“We sat around the table and everyone there met for the first time. Or rather, except me and Jennifer Aniston. Jennifer and I had met through mutual acquaintances about three years earlier. I was immediately attracted to her (how could I not?), I liked her, and I had the feeling that she was intrigued too—maybe it would come to something. At that time, I got two jobs in one day — one was Haywire, an ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ type production, and the other was a sitcom. So I called Jennifer and said, ‘she IS the first person I wanted to say this to.’ Bad ideia. She could feel the ice forming through the phone. Looking back, it was clear that this made her think I liked her too much or in a wrong way… And I only complicated the problem after asking her out. She declined (which made it very difficult to date her afterwards), but said she loved being my friend, and I ended up making it worse by saying, ‘We can’t be friends!’ Now, a few years later, ironically, we’ve become friends. Fortunately, while I was still drawn to her and found her so fantastic, that first day we were able to navigate beyond the past and focus on the fact that we both landed the best job Hollywood had to offer.”

As Perry himself revealed, the two ended up building a friendship later on. Aniston became one of the key people who stood by Perry during his drug addiction relapses.

Ironically, this was not repeated for his characters. Chandler and Rachel have had little history together, and among their group of friends, the two have never had any kind of relationship other than a friendly one.

Although both have good chemistry, the writers prefer to develop a short romantic relationship between Rachel and Joeya decision that is still questioned by fans of the series.

Perry tells more about the backstage of Friends, his addiction and the consequences of it in the book Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing (Friends, Loves, and the Big Terrible Thing in literal translation), which will be released in North American bookstores on First of November.

Enjoy and keep reading: