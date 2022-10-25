Matthew Perry reveals secret romance with Julia Roberts and actress’s bizarre request to be on ‘Friends’

This Friday (28), “Friends” star Matthew Perry releases his autobiography “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” and delivers details of a secret romance with Julia Roberts. According to him, the actress would have made a request beyond bizarre before agreeing to participate in the beloved sitcom.

In an excerpt from the book released by The Sun, it is revealed that the former lovebirds met shortly after the recording of the classic “Pretty Woman”. Roberts, who was at the height of her career, only agreed to appear on “Friends” if her character could be part of Chandler Bing’s storyline, and series co-creator David Crane encouraged Perry to talk to her about it.

In the plot, Roberts played Chandler’s childhood friend Susie Moss. The duo reunite and start hanging out, but Susie’s true intentions come to light when, during a date, she steals all of Chandler’s clothes as revenge for embarrassing her in fourth grade. “Julia received the post-Super Bowl episode (The One After the Superbowl Part 2) in the second season and she would only do the series if she could be in my story. Let me say this again – she would only do the show if she could be in my story (was I having a good year or what?), but first, I had to win her over.” he wrote.

During the chat, however, the atmosphere of romance settled between the two artists. “I had to court her. I wanted something a little seductive. I sent her three dozen red roses and a card that said, ‘The only thing more exciting than the prospect of you doing the show is that I finally have an excuse to send you flowers. wrote the star.

To Matthew’s surprise, he received an answer from Julia about the role in the production quickly, but the message had a request beyond weird by the famous. “Her response was that if I properly explained quantum physics to her, she would agree to be on the show.” revealed.

Perry confessed that the next day he submitted a fun physics research paper, which apparently was enough for the actress to agree to participate in the comedy. The two flirted via fax. “First, I am in an exchange [de mensagens] with the woman for whom lipstick was invented and now I have to get the books right.” he joked.

“(…) The next day I sent her a paper on wave-particle duality and the uncertainty principle and entanglement, and only part of it was metaphorical,” told the eternal Chandler. “Not only did Julia agree to do the series, she also sent me a gift: bagels – lots and lots of bagels… Of course, why not? It was fucking Julia Roberts.” scored.

Things progressed like that for a while, but Roberts’ faxes changed from friendly to overtly romantic when the muse sent him her phone number and asked him to call her. “I let her in, both figuratively and literally, and a relationship began. We were already a couple when we started filming the ‘Friends’ episode.” admitted the star.

However, it was Perry’s inner demons and his battle with depression and addiction that stopped their relationship from continuing. The actor admitted that dating Julia Roberts had been “too much” for him, as Matthew constantly suffered from the fear that she would end the relationship. “I could never be enough. I was broken, crooked, unlovable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I ended up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts.” he explained. “I can’t begin to describe the look of confusion on your face”recalled about the reaction of the star.

