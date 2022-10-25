‘Maybe needs training’: ex-driver criticizes Hamilton







the end of United States GP in formula 1played last weekend in Austin, Texas, was marked by the battle between the Dutch Max Verstappenwho won with Red Bull, and Lewis Hamilton. The Brit from Mercedes, however, was criticized for his posture during the ‘fight’.

Amid the ‘catch’ at the Circuit of the Americas, the seven-time world champion repeatedly denounced, via radio, that Verstappen was overstepping the limits of the North American track. The idea was to plead a penalty to the Dutchman or mislead him in order to regain the lead to win.

In the end, Hamilton himself came close to being punished for extrapolating the track limits, as they are called, and Verstappen won. After the race, the Briton was criticized by Dutchman Jan Lammers, a former F1 driver.

“It was just factual that he was constantly asking for a yellow card, so I try to look at the driver’s view and think, ‘I have to stay in that DRS zone (less than a second from the car in front, in order to open the moving wing) , I have one more last chance’. Staying on that DRS is super important, but at the same time he was constantly on that radio. I know one thing, constantly being on the radio is a distraction,” he said.

“So he ‘locked up a wheel’ and because of that he lost more than a second and was out of the DRS activation zone,” Lammers mused on the NOS F1 podcast, before comparing Hamilton’s attitude to the behavior of Hamilton. Verstappen after Red Bull’s mistake in his pit stop.

“After that, the engineer (from Verstappen) tells him to ‘concentrate’ for a while. Maybe Lewis needs that training too”, added the Dutchman. Anyway, Hamilton came in second, ahead of Monegasque Charles Leclerc, from Ferrari.

