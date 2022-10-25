Messi, Neymar and Mbappé give a show, PSG puts 7 in Maccabi and qualifies for the round of 16 in the Champions League

The match at Parc des Princes earned PSG a place in the round of 16 in group H of the Champions League

With a show by the trio Messi, Neymar and MbappéO PSG had no trouble getting the Maccabi Haifa 7-2 and advance to the round of 16 of the Champions League. The match, valid for the fifth round of group H, was played in the Parc des Princes, in France, this Tuesday (25).

PSG managed to secure a very quiet victory in the first half. The hosts opened the scoring in style. After Fabián Ruiz played, the ball fell to Mbappé, who arranged for Messi to finish with a trivela in the left corner of the goalkeeper.

Shortly thereafter, Seck was shown the yellow card for a tough foul on Mbappé at the back line. Neymar, who complained too much to the referee after the bid, was also warned and is suspended from the last match of the group stage.

PSG’s second goal came at 31 in a quick counterattack with Mbappé, who made a beautiful table with Neymar. The shirt 7 tried to give a new pass to the Brazilian, but was cut by the defense. He kept the ball and kicked it at the angle of the archer.

At 35, it was Neymar’s turn to swing the net. After triangulating with Messi and Mbappé, the Brazilian received a pass from the Argentine and kicked with category as the goalkeeper exited.

The visitors closed the gap just two minutes later. Seck took advantage of Cornud’s cross on the left, and headed into the back of the net.

Mbappé celebrates with Neymar and Messi Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Before the break, Messi scored the fourth goal. The Argentinian scored with Mbappé, waddled over two defenders and kicked with his left foot – from outside the area – into the goalkeeper’s right corner.

Show continued

The visitors came back more connected after the break and took it out after five minutes. The Israel team took a corner, and the ball was left for Seck to head in.

PSG stopped Maccabi’s reaction in the 18th minute. Hakimi received a throw from the right and gave a pass to Mbappé, who finished in the archer’s left corner.

The French team’s sixth goal came just two minutes later. Neymar took the ball from the left, won the mark and crossed to the middle of the area, but defender Godberg played against his own goal.

play 0:50 Paris Saint-Germain welcomed Maccabi Haifa for the 5th round of the Champions League group stage

Christophe Galtier decided to spare some holders and give the cast more shooting. Carlos Soler, who came on in the second half, scored PSG’s seventh goal. After Ekitiké received a pass on the left and touched the edge of the area, the Spaniard kicked from the left to the back of the net.

Championship status

With the result, PSG leads group H, with 11 points, the same score as Benfica, which loses in the tie-breaking criteria. The French team faces Juventus in Italy in the last round.

Maccabi Haifa, who is eliminated, is bottom with three points. The Israeli club closes its participation at home against Benfica.

next games

PSG return to the field against troyes fur French Championshipthis Saturday, at noon (from Brasília), broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

On the same day, Maccabi Haifa will play against Ashdod for the Israeli League, at 11 am.

Datasheet

PSG 7 x 2 Maccabi Haifa

GOALS: PSG: Messi (two), Mbappé (two), Neymar, Goldberg (against) and Soler; Maccabi: Seck (two)

PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos (Kimpembe), Sergio Ramos, Bernat, Fabián Ruiz (Sarabia), Vitinha (Zaïre-Emery), Renato Sanches (Soler), Messi, Mbappé (Ekitiké) and Neymar.

Technician: Christophe Galtier

MACCABI HAIFA: Cohen, Seck, Batubinsika, Goldberg, Cornud (Menahem), Lavi, Mohamed (Rukavytsya), Fani (Meir), Atzili (David), Chery and Pierrot (Arad).

Technician: Barak Bakhar