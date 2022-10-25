Microsoft launches compact PC like the Mac Mini focused on Arm

Launched this Monday (24), the Windows Dev Kit 2023 is Microsoft’s version for Apple’s Mac Mini. Aimed at developers of applications for Windows on Arm computers, the compact device can also be purchased by ordinary users.

Formerly called Project Volterra, the model is equipped with Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor from Qualcomm. In the memory part, the computer has 32 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage in NVMe format.

Compact, Windows Dev Kit 2023 brings several tools for developers.Source: Microsoft/Disclosure

Similar to the Surface Pro 9, the Windows Dev Kit 2023 uses a Neural Processing Unit (NPU). According to Microsoft, the component allows developers to perform improved AI and Machine Learning tests on Windows 11 Arm apps.

Big tech executives say they are working to make the platform have more complete tools for building apps for the Arm architecture. With that, the The intention is that the device will encourage more developers to work on software for Windows On Arm notebooks.

Windows Dev Kit 2023 gives you access to native Arm versions of Microsoft Teams, Office, Edge and OneDrive. In addition to two USC-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports on the side and three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports on the back, the compact PC has a Mini DisplayPort for connecting to displays and an Ethernet port.

price and availability

Windows Dev Kit 2023 is available in countries such as Germany, Australia, Canada, China, US, France, Japan and UK. In the North American market, the model can be purchased for US$ 599. (about R$3,160 in the current direct conversion).

There is no forecast of the launch of the compact PC in the Brazilian market.