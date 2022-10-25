Mineiro or Betim Stadium? Cruzeiro says he still discusses the matter

photo: disclosure Model of the Betim arena, which still does not have a definitive project Cruzeiro commented again on the subject of the studio, this Tuesday (25), during the launch of the Big Blue project, in So Paulo. The club’s CEO, Gabriel Lima, said that the idea of ​​the Betim arena is still a possibility, but highlighted that he has gotten even closer to Minas Arena, which manages Mineiro, in recent weeks.

“About Arena Betim, we talked a lot with the mayor (Vittorio) Medioli and all his work team, a possibility. We have some cards on the table, we are talking with the state government, with governor Zema and with the Minas Arena, which holds the concession today. Other stadium owners within the state came to talk to us as well. But what we want is a definitive solution to have a place to play without having to change from stadium to stadium every game”, said Lima.

The manager added, saying that the club seeks “commercial conditions that we deem appropriate given that Cruzeiro is the great force behind the commercial revenue of any stadium that will play. We want to enforce this commercial force that we have within the state. The equation is not simple and, therefore, we do not have a definitive answer to give yet, but this is our focus and our utmost attention. Our idea is to reach an outcome as soon as possible”, said Gabriel Lima.

“Nothing changes here in Mineiro in the coming years. We are close to reaching an agreement with Cruzeiro. Our focus is that Mineiro is always seen as a multiplier of the clubs’ revenues. It is our side here, together with Cruzeiro, that our great partner for the coming years, that we can increase even more the club’s revenue possibilities”, he said.

conversation with Zema

Ronaldo also commented on the topic. The majority partner of SAF do Cruzeiro said that the club is still studying the concession for Mineiro. For that to happen, Raposa would need a partner to pay for the termination of Minas Arena’s contract with the State, an amount in excess of R$400 million.

“We had this conversation with Governor (Romeu) Zema, who opened some doors for us as possibilities. We are still studying the matter in depth. There is an important concession contract between Mineiro and Minas Arena, but there is indeed a possibility Of course, we are also studying other possibilities”, he pointed out.