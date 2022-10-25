“More than BRL 130 million”; Flamengo de Dorival agrees with sponsor on the eve of Libertadores

Flamengo

CEO of the company that signed the new contract did not hide the joy in sponsoring the club of the heart, since it is Rubro-Negro

Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo - Good performance with Dorival has attracted sponsorships.
O Flamengo will face Santos next Wednesday (26), but this game is far from being the priority at the moment. With an eye on Athletico-PR, the board got another sponsor and will raise even more money. On the eve of the Libertadores final in Guayaquil, Ecuador, which will be broadcast live on Star+, the Cariocas announced a partnership with Outsider Tours, a tourism agency specializing in sports travel.

As published by the Mundo Rubro-Negro portal, the agreement between the parties is for 12 months and the company must still look for a space in the uniform. However, there is no agreement to display a brand previously established, according to what Fernando Sampaio, CEO of the company, explained, who is a flamengo fan and did not hide his joy in sponsoring the club of the heart.

“In addition to all the gains this deal is bringing to Outsider on the professional side, it feels like a kid’s dream come true. I’ve been a flamengo player since I was born and now I’m a sponsor of the club. It’s something really amazing! I’m sure this partnership will be a long one and, soon, we hope to also be in the team’s uniform”reports.

In the same vein, Flamengo’s vice president of marketing, Gustavo Oliveira, also celebrated the partnership and hopes to see fans even more coming to the stadiums with the sponsorship of the travel agency. It is important to note that the values ​​were not disclosed, but in all, Mais Querido will profit more than R$ 130 million from sponsorships..

“Our huge fans are distributed throughout Brazil and in several countries around the world. The Red-Black Nation is extremely participative and engaged. Therefore, we are confident that this partnership will allow our fans to be even more present in our games, wherever Flamengo is.said the representative.

If you didn’t get a ticket and want to watch the Libertadores final live, just click here.

