Most beautiful player in the world asks Neymar for help: ‘I want to convince him’

Named the “most beautiful soccer player in the world”, Croatian Ana Maria Markovic, 22, spoke about the difference in treatment on social media with men and wants help from Brazilian Neymar to change the situation.

In an interview with the Swiss newspaper “20 Minuten”, the striker, who has more than one million followers on Instagram, claimed that women players face a lot of discrimination on social media.

“What makes the difference between men and women is, for example, when I show up in a bikini on social media or when Erling Haaland shows up in my swim trunks. Erling almost certainly doesn’t get the same sexist comments. We women are good at defend each other, but what I want is for men to defend us too. Men always talk about ‘men of honor,’ but it would be very honorable if they supported us in such situations,” he said.

The player also revealed that she maintains contact with several famous players, including PSG star Neymar.

“Of course I am in contact with football players, we do the same work. Neymar is an exceptional player. I hope to convince him to support women’s football and that he can also do his part off the field (in relation to prejudice). male footballers like him can achieve a lot with their reach on social media.”

Markovic added that his aim is to uphold equality and “to be a role model for young footballers”.