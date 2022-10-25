Moto G82 has 5G, 120 Hz OLED screen and Qualcomm processor at R$ 1529 – Tudo em Tecnologia

The Motorola Moto G82 5G is a great mid-range smartphone in Brazil. After all, it brings Qualcomm’s 5G processor, high quality screen and good camera setup. And today, you have a super discount coupon at the official store, coming out at R$ 1529 at Pix or Boleto.

In terms of features, the Moto G82 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 processor alongside 6GB/128GB of RAM and storage. As a result, it delivers great fluidity in most apps and games. There’s also a gorgeous 6.6″ FHD+ pOLED display that supports 120Hz refresh rate and a 16MP selfie camera.

On the back, Motorola has added a 50MP main lens with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). According to tests, this sensor is capable of capturing photos with great detail even in low light. In addition, it includes more highlights like Android 12, 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging and a headphone jack included in the box.

Main features:

Screen: 6.6-inch AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate support;

6.6-inch AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate support; Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G;

RAM: 6 GB

Internal storage: 256 GB;

Back camera: triple 50 MP (f/1.8, main with OIS) + 8 MP (ultrawide) and 2 MP (macro)

Frontal camera: 16 MP

Drums: 5,000mAh with 30W fast charging support

Operational system: Android 12 with My UX interface

Others: IP52 water protection, fingerprint reader on the side, Bluetooth 5.1.

On offer, the Moto G82 5G is a great investment in the R$1500 range:

