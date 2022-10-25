Motorola Razr 2022 Released Globally With SD 8 Plus Gen 1 and More; check european price

It took a while, but it finally happened: the Motorola Razr 2022 was launched in the European market and is arriving in new countries after a long period of being sold exclusively in China.
Featuring a 6.7-inch foldable OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a rate of 144 Hz, a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and a 2.7-inch external display, the foldable can now be found in selected markets in the European Union.
The official price of the basic variant you can see below:
- 8GB + 128GB – €1,200 (~BRL 6,285)
According to Motorola, the new foldable will be sold in the unique color “Satin Black” and should be available in new countries over the next few weeks.
the brand doesn’t even mention the release in Brazilbut chances are that the device will be made official here soon.
As for the other specifications of the Razr 2022, it also has a 50 MP main camera with OIS, stereo sound, 3,500 mAh battery with 30W charging and native Android 12.
What do you think of the European price of the Razr 2022? Do you believe that soon we will have the device in Brazil? Tell us your opinion and expectations here in the comments.
(Updated Oct 24, 2022 at 3:42 PM)