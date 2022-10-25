Motorola Razr 2022 Released Globally With SD 8 Plus Gen 1 and More; check european price

It took a while, but it finally happened: the Motorola Razr 2022 was launched in the European market and is arriving in new countries after a long period of being sold exclusively in China.

Featuring a 6.7-inch foldable OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a rate of 144 Hz, a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and a 2.7-inch external display, the foldable can now be found in selected markets in the European Union.

The official price of the basic variant you can see below: