Multi tablet Ultra U10 for R$1,358.77 on Amazon; check out

Need a new tablet? O Ultra U10 could be your choice. And look at this opportunity: it has the lowest price in the last 30 days on amazon. With 20% off, it went from: R$1,689.905 to: R$1,358.77. This amount can still be divided into up to 10 interest-free installments.

Ultra U10 Tablet Multilaser Tablet Ultra U10 4G 64GB Screen 10.1″ 3GB RAM

BRL 1,359

Designed for everyday tasks, the Ultra 10 has a modern and elegant design, with a 10.1-inch panel and HD resolution (1280 x 720). Its autonomy, according to the brand, is for the whole day, guaranteed by the 6,000 mAh battery.

In terms of hardware, it has an Octa Core processor, 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. This setup smoothly runs the accompanying Android 11 and your favorite apps.

Finally, to facilitate its use and protect it from splashes and scratches, the brand delivers an articulated protective case along with the electronics.

As this is a promotional action, the value of the product may change at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for this offer.

