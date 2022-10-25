Natlia supports Bolsonaro, says she is straight, and ex-girlfriend posts: ‘Gay cure’

photo: Reproduction: MPIX/CBV/Disclosure – Official Twitter/Ana Beatriz Correa Natlia said she was heterosexual in response to a post supporting Bolsonaro and ex-girlfriend, a colleague of Seleo, mocked

In the week before the second round of the presidential elections, some athletes have been taking a political stand. Yesterday it was the turn of volleyball player Natalia, who competed in the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year for the Brazilian National Team, to publish a video in support of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is seeking re-election. The post triggered a “climate” in the middle of the vlei.

The tip was questioned by netizens about her position, since Bolsonaro has already made many homophobic statements and she dated, for a year, the central Bia – with whom she even integrated the Brazilian team silver medalist in Japan.

natzilio saying that he is hetero after dating bia for a year%u2026. 1 time fag pic.twitter.com/4VBjSBgC20 %u2014 rafa (@lmjfcked) October 24, 2022

Natlia surprised many fans by saying that she is heterosexual, even though she had a relationship with Bia. “I’m a straight man. I had an experience, but I saw that it wasn’t what I wanted for my life”, declared Natlia.

A short time later, Bia took to social media and, in a tone of irony, sent an “indirect” message for her ex-girlfriend’s political position and statements.

She even mentioned the term “gay cure” and, in a post with a photo, wrote: “Two pills every night! You thought it was the gay cure, didn’t you? Wrong! Just to sleep in peace!”.

Two pills every night! Thought it was from the gay cure n? Wrong! just to sleep in peace! hahahahaha pic.twitter.com/A1VHZKWj0j %u2014 Ana Beatriz Correa (@anabescorrea) October 24, 2022

In another post, Bia added: “Class! Who has piano! It could be love, but it was just an experience! Flame”. The center was not the only volleyball player to post messages that were understood, by the volleyball fans, as a response to Natlia’s position.

photo: Reproduction: Instagram/Ana Beatriz Correa – Print Twitter/Ana Beatriz Correa Bia and Natlia dated for a year, so the center made fun of the ex’s statement

The centrals of Minas, Thaisa Daher and Pri Darot shared a video in which they appear with socks with rainbow, the color of the flag that is a symbol of LGBTQIA+ pride – which did not go unnoticed by internet users.