Netflix announces season 3 premiere date in teaser; Look

The fourth season of the series starring Lily Collins is also confirmed

During Tudum, an event to announce the novelties of the streaming platform’s catalog, Netflix revealed the premiere date of the 3rd season of “Emily in Paris” with a teaser of the new episodes, which will return later this year with a 4th season guaranteed. .

starring lily collinsthe series tells the story of Emily Cooper, a young American woman, who is transferred to a French agency in order to give the marketing industry a different perspective. Without even speaking French, she ends up getting involved in a personal adventure in the most passionate city in the world.

In the second season, which premiered in December on Netflix, the audience can follow the protagonist dealing with the guilt of having been involved with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), her friend’s ex-boyfriend. Not to hurt Camille (Camille Razat), she will need to put an end to the story and move on with a new love.

The two seasons of “Emily in Paris” are available on Netflix. Watch the announcement of Season 3, which premieres on December 21 on the streaming platform:

