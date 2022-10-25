New images show the state of the Korean A330 that crossed the runway on Sunday

Aircraft involved – Image: Weichen_kh, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0, via Flickr





This Monday (24), the extent of damage caused to a Korean Air Airbus A330 became visible, after the aircraft left the runway during landing, due to adverse weather conditions in Cebu, Philippines. The serious incident occurred yesterday, as reported by AEROIN, when the A330-300 registered under registration HL-7525 had just completed flight KE-631 from Seoul, South Korea.

New information, confirmed by The Aviation Herald, shows that the pilots went twice at low altitude, after approaching runway 22 in Cebu. The aircraft then climbed to 5,000 feet (about 1.52 km) altitude, entered a hold and only managed to land at 11:07 pm local time, approximately 55 minutes after the first go-around and about 42 minutes after the second go-around.

Image: Local media

Upon landing, the jet crossed the end of the runway at about 80 knots (about 148 km/h) and stopped about 360 meters past the end of the runway, near the airport’s perimeter fence. The 24.5-year-old Airbus A330 received substantial damage.

Damages include collapse of the nose landing gear, damage to the underside of the nose and penetrations into the cabin. In addition, in new images released and circulating on social media, it is possible to observe damage to the jet’s engines and also to the main landing gear.

Trajectory of the aircraft involved in the incident – ​​Image: RadarBox

Passengers evacuated the jet via emergency slides and so far there are no reports of injuries.

AvHerald also raised the METAR at the time of the incident, confirming rain and low cloud layers.

RPVM 231600Z 21005KT 8000 -TSRA SCT018CB OVC090 25/24 Q1010 RMK A2983 CB OHD=

RPVM 231500Z 22009KT 8000 -TSRA SCT018CB OVC090 25/25 Q1010 RMK A2983 CB OHD/SW=

RPVM 231400Z VRB03KT 8000 -TSRA SCT018CB OVC090 27/25 Q1010 RMK A2983 CB OHD=

According to Philippine authorities, as well as the Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, according to the first results of the preliminary investigation, a hydraulic failure caused the brakes to fail.

Image: Social Networks





