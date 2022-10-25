New premier Rishi Sunak’s fortune gains evidence in UK

LONDON — Rishi Sunak is one of the richest people in the world UK and has just become the most powerful man in the country, taking over as Prime Minister, as widely expected. It is the first time in history that residents of Downing Street are richer than Buckingham Palace.

The British are used to being ruled by elites, Boris Johnson he was as elite as it gets, but Sunak isn’t just rich, he’s super-rich, which makes some wonder if his vast wealth doesn’t make him too rich to be prime minister.

His supporters, however, say it is precisely this background and the years he spent earning money that qualify him to lead a deeply battered nation in these times of economic turmoil.

New UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves Conservative Party headquarters in London

Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters – 10/24/2022

Sunak, former banker, and his wife, Akshata Murtyheiress to an Indian tech empire, are estimated to be worth 730 million pounds ($827 million), according to the Rich List of Sunday Times. In the 2022 list, the fortune of the King Charles III was estimated at 370 million pounds ($419 million), in comparison.

The couple’s fortune comes mainly from Murty’s stake in his father’s company, Infosys. She also owns the startup incubator Catamaran Ventures UK and owns shares in approximately half a dozen companies. The couple own at least three homes in the UK and another in Santa Monica, California, a property valued at $6 million.

According to the newspaper The Guardian, the Sunak family — they have two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka — spend the week at their five-bedroom West London home and the weekends at their Georgian mansion in North Yorkshire. The newspaper said the site had been “transformed into something of a wellness haven, with a £400,000 indoor pool, fitness centre, yoga studio, jacuzzi and tennis court”.

Do voters care about this?

“There is no dichotomy,” said political science professor Robert Ford of the University of Manchester. “British people generally don’t consider being rich to be a bad or disqualifying thing. There are many very wealthy individuals who are very popular with the public.”

“People do worry that the rich will bend the rules in their favor — like keeping your wife undomiciled status if you’re Treasury Secretary, or holding green cards in the US in case things get bad, or simulating a lower family income for tax purposes. People think, ‘Well, I don’t care as long as they pay their taxes; but if they don’t pay, it really bothers me,’” he said.

This year, Sunak’s wife was at the center of a tax scandal after it became public that she had been registering in the UK as a “non-domiciled” resident, allowing her to avoid paying British taxes on the substantial income she was earning. abroad. The family lived at 10 Downing Street, in the apartment assigned to the Secretary of the Treasury (whose residential quarters are smaller than at 11 Downing Street, where prime ministers often prefer to live). The moving trucks arrived when the scandal was still simmering.

It also became public at about the same time that Sunak held a US green card while he was Secretary of the Treasury, or Minister of Finance. His spokesman said he had returned the document last year.

Sunak’s critics seek to emphasize his privileged origins. He is said to have attended Winchester College, a 600-year-old institution where annual fees for the boarding school he was enrolled in exceeded $52,000.

‘Perfect’ for the role

In the recent Conservative Party leadership election in the summer (Northern Hemisphere), they circulated an excerpt from a 2007 BBC documentary in which Sunak suggests he has no “middle-class friends”.

Sunak was also attacked for speaking to traditional conservatives in the party, claiming that as Treasury secretary, he tried to reverse funding formulas “that poured all the money into deprived urban areas”, instead directing funds to wealthier cities.

During these turbulent times, with soaring energy prices and rampant inflation, however, Sunak’s supporters counter that his origins — not his wealth, but his experience in finance and the Treasury — make him the perfect man for the job. of prime minister.

Before becoming a parliamentarian — just seven years ago, starting a rapid rise in British politics — Sunak worked as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs and as a hedge fund manager. More recently, he served the government as Secretary of the Treasury, during which time he became enormously popular, handing out cash aids during the pandemic.

He appeared better placed than all his opponents in the current dispute for the leadership due to his economic competence. In the previous dispute, against Liz TrussSunak said her plans were based on an economic “fantasy” — a pronouncement that proved prescient when Truss’ “mini-budget” caused widespread market turmoil.

The new leader of the Conservative Party leaves his home in London; fortune in evidence Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP – 10/24/2022

The current Secretary of the Treasury, Jeremy Hunt, who hopes to stay in office, expressed support for Sunak. In an article published in Daily Telegraphhe stated that the British people are looking for a person capable of facing the current crisis.

“Our public finances, market credibility and international reputation have been dealt a heavy blow. To restore stability and trust, we need a leader we can trust to make tough choices,” he wrote. “We also need someone who can explain these choices to people who care about their jobs, mortgages and utilities. We have in Rishi Sunak a leader capable of just that.”

The topic of their wealth, however, could still be a long-term vulnerability after the current dispute. Steven Fielding, a professor of political science at the University of Nottingham, said that with Sunak victorious, the Labor Party opposition will likely try to score some points by calling him “out of touch with reality”, as they did the year before when, in a discussion Regarding a rise in food prices, Sunak described “all the different breads in my house”.

And given the headwinds in the economy, the cost-of-living crisis is likely to get much worse for many Brits, who are already feeling the pressure.

Fielding also claimed that Truss’ disastrous economic policy, which was immediately rejected by the market for its unfunded tax cuts, means that the next leader’s policies will be “basically Liz Truss prisoners and Liz Truss consequences.”

“Whoever becomes leader will have two years ahead in which his economic program will already be decided. The British public will suffer severely,” he added, noting that economic policy will be primarily one of damage control and fiscal balance. “There are different shades of badness,” he said. / TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL