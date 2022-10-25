Neymar’s celebration promised to Bolsonaro is prohibited by FIFA rule

During a live on Saturday (22), in a campaign to support the reelection of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Neymar promised to celebrate his first goal in the Qatar World Cup by making the symbol 22, alluding to the number of the candidate for the presidency of the Republic. The gesture, however, is vetoed by FIFA’s rules for the World Cup. There is a ban on political manifestation with the exception of the defense of human rights.

During the live, Neymar engaged once and for all in Bolsonaro’s campaign: he said it would be wonderful if he were re-elected and Brazil champion.

At the end of his participation, Bolsonaro joked with Neymar saying that he really wanted him to do an “Ihuuu” at the Cup, an expression used by the politician. Then the following dialog

“Neymar: I’m going to do Ihuuu with the cup in hand”

Carla Cecato (host): Shall we agree if we win?

Bolsonaro: If, no. We’ll win?

Carla Cecato: Shall we match the first goal you score?

Neymar: Let’s win.

Carla Cecato: The first goal you score. What gesture are you going to make?

(Neymar makes the gesture of 22 with his fingers)

Carla Cecato: 22″

Article 33 of the Cup regulations, in its 3rd paragraph, states: “The display of political, religious or personal messages or slogans of any nature or language or form by players and officials (referees and coaches) is prohibited. in its article 4, it also vetoes religious or personal political messages.

“I understand that if a player makes any kind of gesture during the match that could be associated with a government or political party, he will be subject to disciplinary proceedings by FIFA for disobedience to the World Cup regulations that do not allow this type of attitude. “, said lawyer Eduardo Carlezzo, a specialist in sports law.

Lawyer Leonardo Andreotti, former member of the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) attorney and member of the National Academy of Sports Law, agrees. According to him, all FIFA regulations, including the statute, establish political neutrality, which should extend to affiliates such as the CBF:

“FIFA adopts as a general rule, in its Bylaws and in the respective regulations, neutrality in political and religious terms, expecting from the affiliated National Associations the same behavior in regulatory terms, going so far as to expressly prohibit the promotion of any actions of this nature within or in the surroundings of the stadium, either before, during or even after the match that takes place there, and only those situations in which the themes are related, for example, with increasingly adaptable Human Rights can be mitigated ( and applicable) to the football industry landscape,” he said.

This exception for the defense of Human Rights applies to demonstrations such as those planned against homophobia by captains of European teams. It is not a case of supporting a politician or even rejecting it. That is, a protest against Bolsonaro or support for the opponent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) would also be vetoed.

Leonardo Andreotti was a lawyer for volleyball player Carol Solberg who responded to disciplinary proceedings for saying “outside, Bolsonaro” in an interview after a tournament on the beach. But, first, volleyball rules are not the same as soccer and second, she spoke after the game. Solberg was not punished with suspension by the volleyball court, which only gave him a fine turned into a warning.

At the World Cup, in Russia-2018, players Xhaka and Shaquiri, from Switzerland, made the eagle symbol alluding to the Albanian flag in a game against Serbia. Of Albanian origin, the two responded to the provocation of the Serbian Mitrovic. There is a conflict between Serbia and Albania. FIFA punished the two Swiss players with fines of 10,000 euros.

If in fact he expresses support for Bolsonaro in the game, Neymar can answer for the same disciplinary process as the Swiss. It is unlikely, however, that he will be suspended, as was the case with the players from Switzerland, who, by the way, will face Brazil in the first phase of the Qatar Cup.