Neymar’s support for Bolsonaro irritates the CBF summit on the eve of the World Cup

photo: NELSON ALMEIDA and Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP Neymar declared support for Jair Bolsonaro in the 2022 Elections

“Are you nervous? Bite your elbow!” This is how Neymar Jr, 30, responded, showing his white smile, to those who criticized him for using his networks to support Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for reelection, in a video in which he appeared singing and dancing.

This happened at the end of September and, since then, the Paris Saint-Germain striker has been actively collaborating with the Bolsonarista campaign, even participating in a live with the candidate, in which he promised to make the number 22 with his fingers when ( and if) scores the first goal in the World Cup.

As much as he wants to, there’s no way – and the order comes from above: FIFA prohibits political demonstrations during the World Cup. This whole context, however, displeased the CBF. The entity is biting its own elbow.

Folha de S.Paulo found that, internally, the attacker’s attitude was considered a “public affront” to the institution, which had recommended political neutrality to its players in the pre-World Cup period.

In this case, it is important to point out the difference, albeit a little subtle, between “recommend” and “determine”. There is no prohibition, censorship or formal rule in relation to the public position of athletes, as coach Tite stated in a recent interview with Folha de S.Paulo.

But there is a recommendation, a piece of advice, for them to put the ball down and contain themselves – which Neymar has not been doing. For the CBF, the player lacked common sense, since his statements could stir up rejection and hostility on the part of the fans, in addition to contradicting what had been proposed by the management of the current president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, to unlink football policy.

The indoor climate is heating up. More than inadequate, the 30-year-old athlete’s statements were considered unintelligent and immature, and coach Tite and coordinator Juninho Paulista analyze the best way to show Neymar, with all the knack, that the “Ney boy” phase has already should have passed.