Norway arrests suspected of spying for Russia in the Arctic with Brazilian passport

BRUSSELS – Authorities of the Norway arrested this Tuesday, 25, in the city of Tromso, near the Arctic Circle, a suspect of spying on the region for the government of Russia. The man had Brazilian documentation and was posing as a university professor identified as José Assis Gianmaria.

According to the Norwegian Interior Ministry, he will be detained for four weeks and should be expelled from the country, but it is still unclear whether the man actually has Brazilian citizenship or if he was a Russian with false documents. Sought after, the Itamaraty has not yet positioned itself on the case.

Deputy head of the Norwegian Police Security Service, known as the PST, Hedvig Moe, said the man is a Brazilian citizen, but the department believes he is actually Russian. The detainee’s lawyer, Thomas Hansen, told Norwegian newspaper VG that his client denies any wrongdoing.

Martin Bernsen, a spokesman for the PST, confirmed that an alleged spy had been detained and said the case was “enormous” but did not elaborate. In a statement, the administrator of Arctic University of Norway in Tromso, Jorgen Fossland, said the person in question was “a guest professor” at the school.

In an interview with the British newspaper The GuardianUniversity security studies professor Gunhild Hoogensen Gjørv explained that Giammaria arrived at the institution in December 2021. He had contacted her, via email, to ask to conduct research in his department, which is focused on security in the Arctic.

Image released on September 27 this year shows gas leak from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Danish territory. Photograph: Danish Defence/AFP

The teacher told the guardian who Giammaria said he was interested in learning more about Arctic safety and had been recommended by an acquaintance of hers in Canada, where he studied. “We did the standard background check and called the references he listed,” Gjørv told the British newspaper. She added that Giammaria graduated from the University of Calgary’s Center for Military, Security and Strategic Studies in 2018.

Investigators believe he was in Norway, a NATO member country, under a false name and identity while working for one of Russia’s intelligence services, Moe said. “He will be expelled because we believe he poses a threat to fundamental national interests,” Moe said.

Moe told NRK that the Norwegian agency collaborated with security services in other unspecified countries. The man traveled to other countries, including Canada, she said.

In June, a Russian presenting a Brazilian ID tried to infiltrate the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to the Dutch security service. The man used the name Viktor Muller Ferreira, but his real name was Sergei Vladimirovich Cherkasov and would be a spy for the GRU – Russian military intelligence. According to a report by the British network BBC, the man spent years building a false identity before applying for an internship at the ICC in The Hague.

The arrest comes amid growing concern in Oslo over Russian espionage in the Arctic – a region rich in natural and energy resources. The situation has worsened after the growing tension between Russia and NATO, of which Norway is a part, on account of the war in ukrainewhich led the Kremlin to threaten to cut off gas supplies to Europe during the winter (Northern Hemisphere).

Last week, Norwegian officials warned that there could be more arrests after at least seven Russians – among them the son of a close associate of the president. Vladimir Putin – were arrested in recent weeks for using drones to take photographs in the vicinity of sensitive regions, prompting an investigation by the domestic intelligence service.

THE Norway and other countries are mobilizing to ensure the security of critical infrastructure after the sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Since then, drone sightings have been reported in Norway’s vast offshore oil and natural gas fields, as well as in the country’s airports.

On Wednesday, the Norwegian Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Storeattributed the occurrences to “foreign intelligence” – and pointed the finger indirectly at the Russia. “It is not acceptable for foreign intelligence to deploy drones over Norwegian airports. Russians are not authorized to deploy drones in Norway,” he said, according to the Norwegian news agency. NRK.

Offshore oil and natural gas exploration facilities are central to Norway’s economy. Since Russia has launched its full-scale invasion of UkraineNorway has become a crucial supplier to an energy-hungry Europe.

Store made the remarks hours after a drone was spotted near Bergen, the country’s second most populous city, temporarily shutting air traffic.

Authorities also publicized the arrest of a man with dual citizenship, Russian and British, accused of flying a drone over the Svalbard Archipelago in the Arctic Ocean, allegedly violating a rule barring Russians from flying drones in the country.

The man, Andrei Yakunin, 47, is the son of Vladimir Yakunin, former chairman of the Russian Railways railway company and a confidant of Putin. Yakunin was sanctioned by the United States after Russia invaded Crimeain 2014.

When Andrei Yakunin was arrested, police seized drones and electronics with him, prosecutor Anja Mikkelsen Indbjor told the Barents Observer website. “The content recorded by the drone is of great importance in the case.”

Andrei Yakunin — protagonist of a report by the Financial Times who recounted his voyage, on his 26-meter-long yacht, to ski in a remote region of the Norwegian arctic — asked the court to consider him a British citizen, according to reports.

His lawyer, John Christian Elden, said via email that his client is a British citizen, who studied, works and has family in the UK. Elden did not deny that Yakunin piloted a drone, but claimed that doing so was illegal only for Russian citizens, not Britons.

Andrei Yakunin was arrested nearly a week after Norwegian police arrested a Russian for flying a drone over an airport in Tromso, northern Norway. On Friday, authorities seized a “large amount” of photography equipment, including a drone and memory cards. Police also found photos of the airport in Kirkenes, a Norwegian city on the Russian border, and of a Norwegian military helicopter.

A 50-year-old Russian man was arrested on the same day at the Norwegian-Russian border when he was found with two drones and various storage equipment, according to the Associated Press. Four other Russians were detained days later for taking pictures in areas where photographing is prohibited, according to Norwegian authorities.

Norwegian authorities have said there is an increased but overall low risk of an attack on critical infrastructure and that the drones could be used to create fear. /COM AP

