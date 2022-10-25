Nubank dependent card allows you to share limit with other people

The best known fintech in Brazil, the Nubank, recently released the additional or dependent credit card modality. It can be requested by the purple card holder. The dependent shares the primary card’s credit limit. It is the owner of the original who will choose with whom to share responsibility.

Read more: How to apply for more credit on the Nubank card?

Nubank dependent card

This tool will allow more than one physical Nubank card to be issued and linked to the same owner. That way, each person will have their own to be able to make purchases, but they will share the same credit limit.

If you want to borrow your card occasionally or in emergency situations, you can generate a virtual bank application and share the number with those who need it. After a while, just delete it, as it will no longer be usable.

how to apply

The procedure for requesting the Nubank surcharge is simple, however it requires attention and responsibility. After all, it is the main credit card holder who is responsible for paying the invoices, even if the name present in the second version is the friend or family member invited.

The principal limit will also be reduced, as the dependent will share it with the principal, who is also the only one with access to the invoices. The additional card works in the physical and credit version. Debit purchases are not accepted. If you are interested, see the step-by-step guide below to learn how to apply.

Open the Nubank app, available for iOS and Android; Click on the “My Cards” tab; Select the physical cards option and click on “Request shared card”; Enter the CPF of the dependent who will use the card; Enter your relationship or closeness with the person; Write a delivery address and verify the information entered; Confirm the order.

After following these steps, just wait for the card to arrive at the selected location and follow the steps to unlock it. It’s important to remember to keep your balance when paying the bills to make sure you can keep your finances up to date.