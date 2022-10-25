NuBolão: Nubank will reward customers with up to R$60,000

Nubank recently announced the launch of its own World Cup pool. This is NuBolão, a new service in which customers will be able to give their guesses about the games of the world in a general ranking or private groups.

O Nubank recently announced the launch of its own World Cup pool. It is about NuBolãoa new service in which customers will be able to give their predictions about the games of the world in a general ranking or private groups.

According to the fintech, customers will be able to earn from vouchers to spend at McDonald’s, up to R$60,000.

NuBolão do Nubank

NuBolão, as already mentioned, is a new resource created by the digital bank to entertain and benefit its football fans. With the new tool, customers will be able to create groups and make predictions about the World Cup games in a simple way and without spending anything for it.

According to information from fintechwhen participating in NuBolão, the customer competes for several prizes, including vouchers worth R$ 3 thousand to spend at McDonald’s and cash prizes for the first 3 places in the General Ranking in the group stage and in the General Ranking in the World Cup final.

NuBolão first place prizes

O NuBolão will give away 400 prizes of R$400 weekly, divided into R$300 in cash and R$100 in vouchers to use at McDonald’s. Each customer guess will be given a lucky number. In addition, participating in a private group, the guesser can receive 5 more numbers.

According to Nubank The prize will be awarded as follows:

For the overall ranking in the group stage

1st place – R$ 20 thousand in Caixas do Nubank plus a voucher of R$ 3 thousand to use at McDonald’s;

2nd place – R$ 12 thousand in Caixas do Nubank plus a voucher of R$ 3 thousand to use at McDonald’s;

3rd place – R$ 5 thousand in Caixas do Nubank plus a voucher of R$ 3 thousand to use at McDonald’s.

For the overall ranking of the world cup final

1st place – BRL 60,000 deposited in Nubank’s Caixas plus a BRL 3,000 voucher to use at McDonald’s;

2nd place – BRL 35,000 deposited in Nubank’s Caixas plus a BRL 3,000 voucher to use at McDonald’s;

3rd place – R$ 20,000 deposited in the Nubank Boxes plus a R$ 3,000 voucher, to be used at McDonald’s.

It is important to point out that interested parties can start making guesses from the 27th of this month and the deadline will end on the last day of the world’s game.