NVIDIA launches GeForce RTX 3060 with 8GB of memory

Shortly after releasing the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with faster memories, NVIDIA is releasing, through partners such as Asus and China’s Manli, the RTX 3060 with 8GB of VRAM. The main difference from the 12GB SKU is the memory interface and lower bandwidth.

Manli’s RTX 3060 8GB is basically their RTX 3060 12GB LHR model. The card has the same amount of CUDA cores and clocks as the version with more video memory offers. The 8 GB of the new SKU works through 128-bit memory interface and has 240GB/s bandwidthdifferent from the 192-bit and 360 GB/s of the RTX 3060 12 GB.

Asus also has its solutions based on the RTX 3060 8 GB. There are two different models, one factory overclocked and the other operating on stock specs. The models are only available for consultation on the international version of the Asus website.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 8GB Specifications

Frequency – 1320/1777 MHz (Manli) and 1777/1867 MHz (Asus)

CUDA Colors – 3584

Memory – 8GB GDDR6

Memory speed – 15Gbps

Memory interface – 128-bit

Memory bandwidth – 240 GB/s

TDP – 170 W

Hard to know why NVIDIA is moving this mid-range segment of GeForce graphics cards with the RTX 3060 Ti equipped with faster memory, and now with the RTX 3060 with less memory. The company is currently “confused” after announcing and canceling the 12GB version of the GeForce RTX 4080.

As for AMD, we’re just days away from the reveal of the initial RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 graphics card lineup. The event takes place on November 3rd. On the NVIDIA side, the RTX 4080 (now the only one) will be released on November 16th.

