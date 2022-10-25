October 25th Solar Eclipse: See Timetable and How to Watch Online | Internet

A partial solar eclipse will form on Tuesday morning, October 25, 2022. The event, which is the last of its kind this year, will be visible in parts of Europe, West Asia and Northeast Africa, but will not be visible in Brazil. However, it will be possible to watch the phenomenon through live streams made available by astronomical observatories on YouTube. Check out how to watch the October 25 solar eclipse in real time online and find out the start time of the event.

1 of 1 Partial solar eclipse recorded by NASA behind the US Capitol in Washington on June 10, 2021 — Photo: Reproduction / NASA / Bill Ingalls Partial solar eclipse recorded by NASA behind the US Capitol, in Washington, on June 10, 2021 – Photo: Reproduction / NASA / Bill Ingalls

How does a solar eclipse occur?

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun as it orbits the planet. This placement blocks the Sun’s light from reaching Earth, making a bright day dark — due to the Moon’s shadow cast by the Sun at that location. Anyone standing in that shadowy area will be able to see the eclipse. According to NASA, solar eclipses happen every 18 months somewhere on Earth, lasting just a few minutes.

The solar eclipse on October 25th will be considered “partial”, as the stars will not be completely aligned. This means that the Moon’s shadow will be projected onto a small part of our planet’s surface. In addition to this type, there is the total solar eclipse, in which “day turns into night”, and the annular solar eclipse, in which a luminous ring (part of the Sun) appears around the Moon.

Where will the October 25 solar eclipse be visible and what time will it start?

The eclipse will start at 05:58 (Brasilia time) this Tuesday (25), being visible first in Iceland. The full phenomenon will last about four hours, but its peak, which lasts a few minutes, will take place around 8 am. Due to the position of the stars, each region of the planet will see the event with different incidences of solar coverage. The event can be seen from cities like London, New Delhi and in some regions of Russia – in that country, solar coverage will reach 79%.

How to watch the October 25 solar eclipse online

The solar eclipse will be broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London. The event page is now live (youtube.com/watch?v=2FKh2xLo4Ek), and the broadcast will start at 6:05 am (Brasilia time). It will also be possible to watch the eclipse through the “Time and Date” channel, which specializes in eclipses. On this page (youtube.com/watch?v=0sx_vuKEGlY), the event will start at 5:30 am, also in Brasília time.

When watching a solar eclipse live, NASA warns that one should never look directly at the Sun, as this can permanently damage the eyes and vision. To safely observe the event, proper equipment is required. The next total eclipse will take place in April 2024.

