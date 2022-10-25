Olivia Wilde explains whether or not Harry Styles SPITCHED on Chris Pine during the Venice Film Festival

When the long ‘Do not worry, dear‘ was displayed in Venice Festival, a very unusual video involving Chris Pine and Harry Styles became one of the most talked about topics of that week.

Both stars are part of the cast of the dramatic thriller directed by Olivia Wildebut it looks like the duo doesn’t get along very well.

That’s because the video indicates that styles spit on pine when approaching the colleague before sitting down.

While applauding the film along with the audience, pine he has an incredulous reaction when he receives the spit, but maintains his posture and smiles awkwardly.

By participating in the program The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, wilde was asked about the controversy and decided to clarify things, making it clear that styles didn’t spit on Pine.

Enjoy watching:

“That’s another one of our weird rumours, this spit thing you might have heard about. And not, Harry didn’t spit on Chris. But I think it’s a perfect example of, like, people are going to look for drama anywhere they can. Harry didn’t spit on Christhat’s the truth…”she said.

Check it out, along with the video in which styles seems to spit on Pine.

“People will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry didn’t spit on Christhat’s the truth.”

“People will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact.” — @oliviawilde on #spitgate More tonight on @CBS at 11:35/10:35c. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/RQS54WJH0G — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 22, 2022

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won’t sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022

Remembering that ‘Do not worry, dear‘ is already showing in national cinemas.

Olivia Wilde (‘Out of Series’) is responsible for directing.

In the plot, Alice is the perfect housewife, living in a utopian community in the California desert, along with her husband Jack. Hiding her frustrations, she ends up making a disturbing discovery that makes her question her reality.”impeccable“.

The cast still has Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler and Kate Berlant.

Don’t forget to watch: