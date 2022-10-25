Organized fans break cars of Cuiab players; 3 are arrested

The Military Police arrested two men, both 34 years old, and a 41-year-old woman for riot, incitement of violence and invasion of a restricted place at sporting events, on Sunday night (23.10). The crimes were committed after the defeat of Cuiabá by 2 to 1 to Goiás, valid for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, at Arena Pantanal.

According to the incident report, around 7:25 pm the military police of the 10th Battalion were called after about 100 members of an organized crowd invaded the basement of the south sector of the stadium, after the game that resulted in the defeat of Cuiabá by 2 to 1. At all times, fans chanted incitement to violence and punched and kicked the vehicles of the Cuiabá team’s players.

Much of the crowd was contained in a joint action by the Tactical Force, Cavalry and the police of the 1st Regional Command. However, three fans disrespected the orders to leave the space destined for the athletes and the coaching staff, showing resistance, requiring them to be led by the police team.

The suspects were sent to the Flagrant Central, for registration of the occurrence and other appropriate measures. According to the Fan Statute, the crime of promoting riot or inciting violence can lead to fines or imprisonment for one to two years.