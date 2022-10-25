Palmeiras can be champion of the Brazilian this Wednesday; check the account

Alviverde once again opened up ten points over the second-placed team and can win the trophy with four games to spare.

ETTORE CHIEREGUINI/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/ESTADÃO

Palmeiras can be champion next Wednesday



O palm trees got even closer to the title of the Brazilian Championship 2022 after last weekend’s round, when won the avaí and saw the Internationalrunner-up of the tournament, to be in a tie with coritiba. With the combination of results, Alviverde once again opened up ten points over the second-placed team and can win the trophy as early as next Wednesday, the 26th, in the 34th round. For this to happen, however, Abel Ferreira’s team does not depend only on itself. In addition to having to win the Atletico-PRat Arena da Baixada, this Tuesday, Alviverde from São Paulo needs to root for Colorado to be defeated by Ceará, in Beira-Rio. With one less game in the tournament, Corinthians, currently in 4th place, also still has remote chances and cannot win Fluminense, at Neo Química Arena. If this combination happens, Palmeiras will repeat the feats of São Paulo (2007), Cruzeiro (2013) and Flamengo (2019), who won the competition four games to spare.

Combination for Palmeiras to be champion in the 34th round