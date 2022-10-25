Palmeiras sees PSG approaching for Endrick, but denies the proposal for the jewel

The Palmeiras fan has seen Endrick’s evolution with each match he enters in these last rounds of the Brasileirão. Meanwhile, he awakens even more the eyes of outside the country, this time the one who “grew the eye” for the palmeirense jewel was PSG, which even sent a representative to Brazil, as revealed by the wow and confirmed the THROW!. However, no proposal has yet been made.



And the person who represents the Parisian club in São Paulo is an old acquaintance of Abel Ferreira, the sporting director Luis Campos, with whom the coach alviverde worked at Penafiel and calls his “mentor”. He is the man who came to see the 16-year-old striker up close and was at Allianz Parque, last Saturday, in the victory over Avaí.

Campo watched on the spot for Endrick’s first assist as a professional, helping Vanderlan score his own goal. Furthermore, the PSG director almost saw the young promise hit the net for the first time in the top team. If there was already an interesting one before personally accompanying the boy, this increased even more.

To complete this interest of PSG in Endrick, last Sunday the newspaper “Sport”, from Spain, revealed that the Parisian club would have made a proposal of 20 million euros (R$ 104 million) to have the jewel. However, the THROW! contacted sources at Palmeiras, who denied having received any such offer.

Also, according to the report, if a value like this arrives, it is not in Verdão’s interest to even talk, since it is considered very low by the boy’s potential. Endrick’s termination fine is €60 million. In this way, PSG would hardly take the jewel for an amount like the one revealed by the newspaper “Sport”. For now, therefore, there is no offer on the club’s table.

It is worth remembering that Endrick cannot be transferred abroad yet, as he is not yet 18 years old, which would only happen in 2024. However, a negotiation could take place before that date. Barcelona and Real Madrid, for example, have already expressed interest.